I’ve been taking my Jersey journeys around the Great Garden State for more years than I care to admit.

Strathmere NJ | Photo by EJ Strathmere NJ | Photo by EJ loading...

Growing up in Mays Landing with parents who didn’t love straying too far from home (unless it was to visit relatives across the county), we didn’t travel much. Sure, we’d hit the beaches—Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Strathmere—but beyond that, we mostly stuck close to home.

After I turned 19, I moved out and landed in an apartment up in Jackson. That’s when my exploration of the northern shore and central Jersey really kicked off. A few years later, I moved again—this time to the Princeton–Trenton area—and started discovering even more of Central and Northwestern New Jersey.

Discovering New Jersey’s Unexpected Diversity



What I love most about this state is what I’ll call its geographical diversity: the shore, the mountains, the Pine Barrens, and all the cool little towns tucked between them. There’s always something new to discover here.

So, here are a few towns you may not have thought to visit. And to those of you who live in these towns: sorry in advance for giving away the secret of your wonderful community!

AP AP loading...

NJ towns you may have never heard of — but should visit



New Jersey’s well-known destinations—Princeton, Hoboken, Cape May, Asbury Park—tend to steal the spotlight. But tucked between highways, farmland, and winding backroads are dozens of under-the-radar towns filled with charm, character, and stories waiting to be uncovered.

Here are five that deserve a spot on your weekend adventure list:

Allentown (Monmouth County): A Revolutionary-era escape

Allentown is small-town charm at its finest. Its Revolutionary-era streetscape is beautifully preserved, and Main Street is lined with historic homes, antique shops, and artisan boutiques. The Old Mill—an 18th-century landmark—now houses unique shops and a bakery, and Heritage Park offers peaceful walking trails. Come during the Harvest Festival and you’ll see just how strong this town’s sense of community really is.

Gingerbread cottage in Mount Tabor (Mount Tabor Historical Society via Facebook) Gingerbread cottage in Mount Tabor (Mount Tabor Historical Society via Facebook) loading...

Mount Tabor (Morris County): A Victorian cottage village frozen in time

Originally founded in the 1860s as a Methodist camp meeting ground, Mount Tabor has grown into one of New Jersey’s most visually striking historic districts. Picture Victorian gingerbread cottages, each painted in bright, whimsical colors, packed along narrow lanes—it’s like stepping into a storybook. Trinity Park, the circular green at the center of town, is still a beloved gathering spot, and local tours dig into its fascinating religious and architectural roots.

Roebling (Burlington County): A hidden hub of American industrial history

Roebling is a living slice of American industrial history. Once a bustling company town for the Roebling Steel Mill, it’s home to a wonderful museum inside the original mill gatehouse, where you can learn about the engineering behind the cables used for the Brooklyn and Golden Gate Bridges. The preserved row homes and quiet riverfront make it a great stop for history buffs and anyone who appreciates a well-kept historic community.

AP AP loading...

Lambertville (Hunterdon County)

Lambertville isn’t exactly unknown, but it’s often overshadowed by bigger destinations. It remains one of New Jersey’s most artistic, eclectic enclaves. With antique shops, art galleries, riverside restaurants, and a bohemian vibe running through it, it’s easy to lose an afternoon here. Walk or bike the D&R Canal towpath, or browse its year-round antique markets for hidden treasures.

Chester (Morris County)

Chester mixes rustic countryside with a walkable downtown full of family-owned shops and cozy eateries. Outdoor lovers will appreciate nearby Hacklebarney State Park, famous for its waterfalls and scenic trails. Seasonal craft fairs and a lively farmers market celebrate the area’s agricultural heritage.

Why these hidden NJ towns still feel magical



After all these years roaming the Great Garden State, I’m still amazed at how many hidden gems Jersey manages to tuck between its beaches, backroads, and pine trees. From colorful Victorian cottages to old mill towns and storybook main streets, there’s always something new to stumble onto—no matter how long you’ve lived here.

So whether you’re born-and-raised like me or just passing through, do yourself a favor and add a few of these lesser-known spots to your weekend plans. Just don’t blame me when the locals give you the side-eye for spilling their secrets!