What the heck are these 100-foot poles in Parsippany?

For some, it’s been a Parsippany mystery they wouldn’t touch with a 100-foot pole.

Drivers on Route 46 have been catching glimpses of incredibly tall white poles being erected at a construction site but they clearly weren’t there to become part of any actual building despite their 10-story size. Too thin. Not enough. They say some have seen these from a full mile off.

One Facebook community group called Parsippany people shared this photo.

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NorthJersey.com reports some of the comments ranged from “Add it to ‘Weird NJ” to “That’s where the mothership is landing” to “For giant strippers.”

The poles are there to hold a netting. The netting will be there to hold in golf balls. The golf balls will be there because this is the site being constructed for a brand new TopGolf location.

Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer (Getty Images) Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer (Getty Images) loading...

Mystery solved.

But not without some controversy. Other comments since it was revealed that a TopGolf is being built were negative. The poles are being called an eyesore and ugly. One bitter comment read, “Another way of destroying Parsippany.”

Whether they like it or not, TopGolf has been a highly successful business model, and this one will have that driving range as the centerpiece of the three-story, 67,500-square-foot entertainment center.

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It will have all the bells and whistles like climate-controlled bays with two tees, lounge seating for six, HD television, food and drinks. Plus, a full-service restaurant and lounge to enjoy cocktails, outdoor patio, rooftop terrace, basically you name it.

When will those no longer mysterious poles be put to work? The company isn’t giving a formal date but Mayor Pulkit Desai is saying their office heard it will happen later this year.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaway Spots to Check Out This Summer in New Jersey Here’s something to consider, New Jersey residents. If you still want to get away for a little bit this summer but can’t afford it, think about doing a staycation right here in the Garden State. Sure, you can go to the Jersey Shore, the Wildwoods, Atlantic City, but those are big tourist spots. Consider checking out these 10 getaway spots “off the beaten path.” Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo