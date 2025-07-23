Deadly multi-vehicle crash on Route 80 sparks wildfire in NJ

🚨A pickup towing an SUV was rear-ended by a motorcycle on Route 80 west

🚨All three vehicles caught fire near Exit 42 in Parsippany-Troy Hills

🚨A small wildfire along the side of the highway was quickly contained

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A fatal crash on Route 80 in Morris County led to a small wildfire Tuesday afternoon.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Dodge pick-up towing a Chevrolet Suburban SUV west on Route 80 around 1:10 p.m. was rear-ended by a Yamaha motorcycle, causing all three vehicles to catch fire.

The motorcyclist died at the scene while the fire spread to a nearby wooded area, according to Lebron.

All lanes headed west while fire crews responded to fire, creating a multi-mile delay in both directions.

ALSO READ: NJ Transit bus crashes into Essex County storefront

Map shows location of Route 80 crash west of Exit 42 in Parsippany-Troy Hills Map shows location of Route 80 crash west of Exit 42 in Parsippany-Troy Hills (Canva/Townsquare illustration) loading...

Wildfire contained

The NJ Forest Fire Service said a 5-acre wildfire was contained and all lanes were reopened by 2:40 p.m. The fire smouldered for several more hours with multi-mile delays in both directions.

The identities of anyone involved in the crash were not disclosed.

It was the fourth fatal crash on Route 80 in Morris County and 297th death on a New Jersey highway in 2025, according to State police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 National Night Out events in New Jersey Police departments from New Jersey will join departments from around the country for the annual National Night Out. It's an event that brings police and the community together for a fun night. More events are held Tuesday, Aug. 5 unless otherwise noted. Let us know about your department's event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

15 common sense flood preparation tips Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow