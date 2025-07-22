🚨 The driver lost control of a NJ Transit bus early Saturday morning

🚨 It crashed through the front of nail salon

🚨Two apartments and the salon were declared unsafe for occuancy

WEST ORANGE — The driver of a NJ Transit bus lost control early Saturday morning and crashed into a store.

West Orange police said the bus was traveling on Main Street around 1:10 a.m. when it veered into front of the Oak Tree Nail Salon, which has two apartments above.

The crash sent a lamp post through the floor of one of the apartments, damaging the floor rafters and making the building unsafe, according to a construction code official.

ALSO READ: NJ beach projects at risk in shocking budget move

West Orange nail salon after a bus crash 7/20/25 West Orange nail salon after a bus crash 7/20/25 (West Orange Township) loading...

Other businesses impacted

The driver suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash and why the driver lost control remain under investigation.

Power has been disconnected to the two apartments and the salon. The rest of the building, including Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen, is still open.

NJ Transit said no passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash but would not disclose the driver's identity or years of service.

