💲 The House Appropriations Committee voted to cut funding for beach replenishment

💲 Congressman Pallone blasted Republicans for gambling with NJ's future

For the first time in 30 years, New Jersey beaches could face critical federal funding cuts threatening beach replenishment projects.

The cuts come as rising seas and intensifying storms threaten entire towns along the Jersey Shore.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said the Army Corps of Engineers usually allocates up to $200 million for beach nourishment projects that the state also funds. The bill approved by the House Appropriations Committee cuts that to just $60 million.

“House Republicans are pulling the sand out from under us. Their partisan bill abandons coastal communities at a time when climate change is accelerating erosion and increasing the risk of devastating storms,” Pallone said in a statement.

"I will fight these cuts every step of the way. We can’t let a bunch of climate-denying Republican ideologues in Congress gamble with New Jersey’s coastline like it’s a slot machine on the boardwalk."

He said replenishment projects are not luxuries but lifelines that coastal towns in his district rely on to protect homes, businesses, and the local economy.

The bill has yet to receive a full House vote. U.S. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, is a minority member and voted against the bill.

Rep. Frank Pallone on a Monmouth County beach in 2024 Rep. Frank Pallone on a Monmouth County beach in 2024 (Rep. Frank Pallone) loading...

Van Drew: making beach replenishment more sustainable

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, who represents beach communities in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties, said that he is working to ensure that beach funding is included in the Corps' work plan.

"At the same time, we are looking to make beach replenishment more sustainable. We are working on solutions to reduce the cost of replenishment and mitigate erosion through policies such as my Hot Spot Erosion Mitigation legislation. I am committed to ensuring the continued funding of our beach nourishment program throughout our coastal communities," Van Drew said.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 3rd District, on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

