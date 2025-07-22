🚨JCP&L says a truck brought down communications lines across Route 138

🚨One driver became trapped in a vehicle with a wire on it

🚨13 drivers drove into low-hanging wires

WALL — Two people were hospitalized after 13 vehicles were hit by live power lines on Route 138 late Monday night, shattering windshields and trapping a driver.

Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said a crash caused live power lines to dangle down on both sides of Route 138 where it passes over Route 18.

The low-hanging wires cracked and shattered windshields of passing cars.

The metal guard rail in the center median may also have become energized by the wires. One person was trapped in their vehicle.

Two people were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Video shared with News 12's Tony Caputo shows some wires on fire on the ground.

Utility: Dump truck brought down communication lines

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said they were notified about the situation around 10:30 p.m. Repair crews learned that a dump truck had brought down low-hanging communication and power lines.

Power was knocked out to about 1,400 customers. The outage temporarily grew to over 3,000 customers when the line was de-energized to allow first responders to free the trapped driver and tend to other damaged vehicles.

By 11:45 p.m., the outage was down to 75 customers.

Crews continued to work Tuesday on replacing downed poles and wires on East Hurley Pond Road, according to O'Halloran.

"Safety is our top priority for us, for our crews, for the public and for first responders. We'll take whatever steps necessary to ensure the safety of the public and our first responders at an accident scene like that." Hoenig said.

