Road rage shooting on NJ interstate almost hits driver
☑️ The shot was fired on Route 80 east near Exit 47B
☑️ The shot hit the rear driver's side passenger window of a Subaru Outback
☑️ State Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting
State Police are looking for a minivan driver who fired a gunshot at another vehicle on Route 80 during a road-rage incident Wednesday morning.
The driver of the silver minivan with a Pennsylvania license plate fired a shot at a blue Subaru Outback near Exit 47B (Route 46) in Parsippany-Troy Hills around 6:20 a.m.. The bullet hit the window behind the driver.
State Police posted a sketch of the shooter and a picture of the possible make and model of the minivan.
Call for witnesses
No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
Witnesses to the incident should call State Police Troop B Totowa Station at 973-785-9412.
