Road rage shooting on NJ interstate almost hits driver

☑️ The shot was fired on Route 80 east near Exit 47B

☑️ The shot hit the rear driver's side passenger window of a Subaru Outback

☑️ State Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting

State Police are looking for a minivan driver who fired a gunshot at another vehicle on Route 80 during a road-rage incident Wednesday morning.

The driver of the silver minivan with a Pennsylvania license plate fired a shot at a blue Subaru Outback near Exit 47B (Route 46) in Parsippany-Troy Hills around 6:20 a.m.. The bullet hit the window behind the driver.

State Police posted a sketch of the shooter and a picture of the possible make and model of the minivan.

Map shows Exit 47B on Route 80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills Map shows Exit 47B on Route 80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills (Canva) loading...

Call for witnesses

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Witnesses to the incident should call State Police Troop B Totowa Station at 973-785-9412.

