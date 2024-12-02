Passenger assaulted by driver on Rutgers University campus

🚨Witnesses told police a passenger in an SUV was assaulted by the driver

🚨The passenger was dragged out of the SUV and a gun may have been shown

🚨It's the latest in a series of crimes on Rutgers College Ave campus

NEW BRUNSWICK — A passenger inside an SUV was physically assaulted by the driver while on a Rutgers University campus Saturday afternoon, witnesses told police.

Rutgers University police said a black Audi SUV was stopped on Bishop Place near the intersection with George Street on the school's College Avenue campus around 1 p.m. A witness told police the driver and a backseat passenger assaulted the front-seat passenger.

The witness said the victim was dragged from the front seat and the driver possibly displayed a firearm before taking off.

ALSO READ: Former NJ high school hockey star dies in crash

Map shows location of George Street at Bishop Place on Rutgers campus in New Brunswick Map shows location of George Street at Bishop Place on Rutgers campus in New Brunswick (Rutgers University/Canva) loading...

Another criminal incident at Rutgers

The victim did not offer much information to investigators, according to Rutgers police. New Brunswick police are leading the investigation.

Rutgers police said they have increased their patrols in the area of Clothier Hall and Hegman Hall residences, Hurtado Health Center, Honors College and a parking garage.

There have been a number of robberies and burglaries on the College Avenue Campus this semester including four robberies and burglaries during Columbus Day weekend.

⚫ A man exposed himself on a Rutgers shuttle bus on the Livingston campus on Sept. 23. A female rider was told by another passenger that a man standing back of her had exposed his genitals and was “intentionally maintaining direct contact with her clothed buttocks." When the woman confronted him, he ran off the bus at Rockafeller Road. The woman was not injured.

⚫ A person was dragged during an attempted robbery in New Brunswick near the Rutgers University campus early on Sept. 21, according to Rutgers police. The victim was called over to a car parked on Easton Avenue and Mine Street around 1:55 a.m. by two females who asked to see their gold necklace, according to Rutgers police. When the individual went to the car a male leaned forward and forcefully removed his necklace. The car then accelerated and the victim was dragged a short distance, according to police. When the car stopped the victim was able to get the chain and the car left.

⚫ A motorcycle was stolen on Sept. 20 while parked on Norfolk Street on the RBHS Newark campus. An investigation determined it was stolen by two males.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Fall 2024 The NJ DOT is back with a new series of safety messages on its electronic messages for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander