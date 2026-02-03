I wouldn’t be a proper musical theatre nerd if my eyes didn’t well up every time I heard the song "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent." I’m a sucker for a good harmony, and the song is chock full of them.

That’s why I was so excited to see that the touring company of "Rent in Concert" is making its way to the Garden State.

Calling all Bohemians!

There are 525,600 minutes in a year, and some of them should be spent celebrating this show. This concert is the perfect way to do so.

An ensemble of vocalists and instrumentalists will perform the full score of the iconic 1996 musical, ‘Rent.’

Loosely based on Puccini's opera "La Boheme," "Rent," written by the late Jonathan Larson, follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians as they struggle to survive in New York's Lower East Side during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

"How we gonna pay last year’s rent?"

The main roles will be played by Tommy Kaiser as Mark, Will Hastreiter as Roger, Jasiana Caraballo as Mimi, Kris Carrasco as Angel, Ruchir Khazanchi as Benny, Candice Woods as Joanne, Alex Lugo as Maureen, and Terrance Johnson as Tom Collins.

"Rent in Concert" will be performed at the State Theatre New Jersey on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

State Theatre New Jersey is located at 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ.

There’s “no day but today” to order your tickets, you can purchase them here.

If you want a chance to win your tickets for free, listen to the 5 p.m. game on New Jersey 101.5 this Friday, Feb. 6.

Viva la vie Boheme!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

