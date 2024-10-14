Crime U — 4 robberies, burglaries at Rutgers during weekend

🚨 Incidents reported in dorms and off-campus residence

🚨 A store was robbed near the campus

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers police are investigating four robberies and burglaries that took place on and near the College Avenue Campus on Saturday and Sunday.

Two attempted burglaries were reported early Saturday morning between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. inside Clothier Residence Hall. Around 4 a.m. a resident reported someone entered a dorm room while their roommate was sleeping and took “an item of value.” In the second, a resident woke to someone putting things into a bag and trying to leave.

In both cases, the thief complied when asked to stop and put the items back, according to Rutgers police.

The burglar was described as an 18-24-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing gray jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black bandana.

(Rutgers University) groper arrest (Rutgers University) loading...

Unsecured entrance

Rutgers police said that at 4 a.m. Sunday, thieves entered a Union Street residence through an unsecured entrance and took items of value and damaged property after a fight with the residents. No one was injured. A description of the thieves is "limited," according to police.

Several hours later, a business on Paul Robeson Boulevard near George Street reported that someone came in around 9:30 a.m. and asked for several items locked behind the counter. As the clerk showed the items, the suspect made a verbal threat, grabbed the item and ran off. The suspect did not show a weapon.

The suspect is described as a 20-30-year-old Black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red and white graphics, black sweatpants, and light blue sneakers.

Rutgers police have not disclosed if there is a connection between any of the incidents.

"The Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) is working closely with residence life staff to enhance vigilance and security in the residence halls. Police patrols have been increased in the area, and all residence halls are equipped with access control systems and security cameras," university spokeswoman Megan Schumann said in an email. "At Rutgers, the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. RUPD remains committed to keeping the community informed through timely alerts, and campus safety resources are readily available to support the Rutgers community."

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Rutgers police at 848-932-8025.

Gates at Rutgers University in New Brunswick Gates at Rutgers University in New Brunswick (Rutgers University) loading...

Increase in Rutgers campus crime

Rutgers has had a number of robberies, car thefts, and assaults on its campuses since students began returning to campus in August.

A man exposed himself on a Rutgers shuttle bus on the Livingston campus Sept. 23. A female rider was told by another passenger that a man standing back of her had exposed his genitals and was “intentionally maintaining direct contact with her clothed buttocks." When the woman confronted him, he ran off the bus at Rockafeller Road. The woman was not injured.



A person was dragged during an attempted robbery in New Brunswick near the Rutgers University campus early on Sept. 21, according to Rutgers police. The victim was called over to a car parked on Easton Avenue and Mine Street around 1:55 a.m. by two females who asked to see their gold necklace, according to Rutgers police. When the individual went to the car a male leaned forward and forcefully removed his necklace. The car then accelerated and the victim was dragged a short distance, according to police. When the car stopped the victim was able to get the chain and the car left.

A motorcycle was stolen on Sept. 20 while parked on Norfolk Street on the RBHS Newark campus. An investigation determined it was stolen by two males.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

DISTURBING PHOTOS: Starving horses in Winslow, NJ WARNING: These images can be difficult to look at.

Photos provided by the nonprofit Companion Animal Advocates NJ show the condition of five horses on private property in Winslow, NJ. The organization documented their condition in September. The property owner was arrested Oct. 4, 2024. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ towns spending the most of their taxes on schools Taxpayers in these municipalities have the greatest share of their property tax bills going to their local school districts. The list is ranked from 30 to 1, the highest share going to schools. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5