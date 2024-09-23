Victim dragged by car during jewelry robbery near Rutgers

🚨 3 people tried to rob a man of a gold necklace near Rutgers

🚨 The victim was dragged by a car

🚨 The victim was not affiliated with the university

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University police and New Brunswick police are investigating an attempted robbery Saturday night near campus in which a person was dragged by a car.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Sept. 21 near the intersection of Easton Avenue and Mine Street.

The victim, not affiliated with Rutgers, was called over to a dark blue Volkswagen Golf, parked with two women passengers, who asked to see his gold necklace, Rutgers police said.

When the victim approached the front passenger window, the male driver leaned forward and grabbed the necklace.

The car then accelerated, dragging the victim a short distance, according to police.

When the car stopped, the victim was able to grab the gold chain back. The car then left.

The victim sustained minor injuries but is expected to be OK. No weapons were shown.

The authorities have not revealed any descriptions of the car occupants.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to contact the New Brunswick Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom