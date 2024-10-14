New list for 2025: Best colleges and universities in New Jersey

⚫ Schools were graded on career outcomes, graduation rates, and more

⚫ Universities tend to rank higher than colleges

⚫ The No. 1 school in NJ is also the top school in the nation

Can't agree on which school may be best for your kid?

With the "early decision" deadline looming, personal finance website WalletHub has put out a list for 2025 of what it considers to be the best colleges and universities in the country, to help you and your college-bound child make the best decision.

WalletHub looked at more than 800 higher-education institutions and graded them across 30 key measures. Those measures were broken down into seven categories: student selectivity; cost and financing; career outcomes; educational outcomes; campus safety; faculty resources; and campus experience.

Universities tend to rank higher than colleges in lists like this, according to Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. They typically have more on-campus opportunities and record higher earnings for students post-graduation.

"There are still tons of high-ranking colleges, though, which offer their own advantages like smaller class sizes, more personalized learning and often safer campuses," Lupo said.

Tuition, room and board at a four-year school will cost families between $28,000 and $60,000 per year, the report shows.

WalletHub's No. 1 college in New Jersey is also the No. 1 college in America.

Below are the 10 New Jersey institutions that received the highest marks in WalletHub's analysis.

Best colleges/universities in New Jersey (WalletHub)

Rider University (Peter G Borg) Rider University (Peter G Borg) loading...

10. Rider University (Lawrence Township, Mercer County)

9. Caldwell University (Caldwell, Essex County)

8. Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah, Bergen County)

Seminary Hall at Drew University (Drew University) Seminary Hall at Drew University (Drew University) loading...

6. Drew University (Madison, Morris County)

TCNJ The College of New Jersey (Photo courtesy of The College of New Jersey) loading...

4. The College of New Jersey (Ewing Township, Mercer County)

3. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, Essex County)

2. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, Hudson County)

Princeton University Orders 100 Students To Self-Isolate After Traveling To China On Coronavirus Fears Princeton University (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) loading...

1. Princeton University (Princeton, Mercer County)

In WalletHub's analysis, Princeton ranked No. 1 overall for its admission rate, graduation rate, post-attendance median salary, and student-faculty ratio. It ranked second nationally for gender and racial diversity.

Stevens tied for first in the category of post-attendance median salary, and ranked second for both its admission rate and graduation rate. NJIT ranked third for net cost and post-attendance median salary.

