NJ college open houses: Check the schedule for fall 2024

⚫ October and November are the main months for college open houses

⚫ County colleges host open houses as well

⚫ Registration is encouraged

If your child doesn't know which college is the best fit, this is the time of year to get yourself some answers.

It's open-house season at two- and four-year institutions across the Garden State.

Schools are inviting prospective students and their families for massive events that have all hands on deck, aiming to give you a true feel of what it's like to learn and grow on campus.

"It gives you a great first impression about an institution," said Kristine Brown, spokesperson for Rider University. "It helps you gauge whether the university aligns with your academic and personal goals."

Dozens of open-house events are scheduled in New Jersey for October, November, and December. You're encouraged to register ahead of time, but for the most part, you can just show up.

Generally, the events begin with remarks by staff. Then, families can take tours of academic buildings and dormitories, and learn more about financial aid and student clubs.

County institutions host open houses as well this time of year. They're as informative and involved as the open house events on four-year campuses.

"All of our programs will be represented," said Laura Oncea, director of communications for Brookdale Community College. "The students will be able to experience the nursing facilities, our STEM institute. They will be able to go walk through the cybersecurity center and the automotive center."

Fall 2024 open houses

Community colleges

Atlantic Cape Community College



⚫ Tuesday, Oct. 22; 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Mays Landing)

⚫ Wednesday, Nov. 6; 5 to 6:30 p.m. (Atlantic City)

⚫ Wednesday, Nov. 13; 5 to 6:30 p.m. (Cape May)

⚫ Tuesday, Dec. 3; 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Mays Landing)

Bergen Community College in Paramus Bergen Community College in Paramus (Bergen Community College) loading...

Bergen Community College



⚫ Thursday, Oct. 10; 3 to 6 p.m.

Camden County College



⚫ Tuesday, Nov. 12; 6 p.m. (Blackwood campus)

⚫ Tuesday, Dec. 10; 6 p.m. (Camden campus)

County College of Morris



⚫ Saturday, Oct. 19; 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Essex County College



⚫ Saturday, Oct. 19; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Newark campus)

Hudson County Community College



⚫ Saturday, Oct. 12; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (North Hudson campus)

⚫ Saturday, Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Journal Square campus)

Mercer County Community College

⚫ Tuesday, Oct. 29; 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Gateway Building at Ocean County College in Toms River Gateway Building at Ocean County College in Toms River (Ocean County College) loading...

Ocean County College



⚫ Wednesday, Oct. 9; 4 to 7 p.m.

Rowan College of South Jersey

⚫ Thursday, Oct. 10; 6 to 8 p.m. (Gloucester campus)

⚫ Thursday, Oct. 17; 6 to 8 p.m. (Cumberland campus)

Rowan College at Burlington County



⚫ Wednesday, Nov. 13; 6 to 8 p.m.

Sussex County Community College



⚫ Saturday, Oct. 19; 9 a.m. to noon

4-year institutions

Caldwell University



⚫ Saturday, Nov. 23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson University



⚫ Sunday, Oct. 20; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Florham campus)

⚫ Sunday, Oct. 27; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Metropolitan campus)

⚫ Saturday, Nov. 16; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Metropolitan campus)

⚫ Saturday, Nov. 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Florham campus)

Felician University (Lodi/Rutherford)



⚫ Sunday, Nov. 3; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Rutherford campus)

The facade of Georgian Court University's Casino, constructed 1899. (Georgian Court University) The facade of Georgian Court University's Casino, constructed 1899. (Georgian Court University) loading...

Georgian Court University (Lakewood)



⚫ Saturday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Montclair State University



⚫ Sunday, Oct. 13; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

⚫ Sunday, Nov. 10; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Jersey City University



⚫ Saturday, Oct. 26; 9 a.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)



⚫ Sunday, Oct. 13; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

⚫ Sunday, Nov. 10; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah)



⚫ Sunday, Oct. 27; 10 a.m.

Library at Rider University (Peter G Borg) Library at Rider University (Peter G Borg) loading...

Rider University (Lawrence Township)

⚫ Saturday, Oct. 19; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

⚫ Friday, Nov. 8; 1 to 4 p.m.

⚫ Sunday, Nov. 10; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rowan University (Glassboro)

⚫ Sunday, Oct. 20; 9:30 a.m.

⚫ Sunday, Nov. 17; 9:30 a.m.

Rutgers—Camden



⚫ Saturday, Nov. 9; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rutgers—Newark



⚫ Saturday, Oct. 12; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saint Peter's University (Jersey City)



⚫ Saturday, Nov. 16; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seton Hall University (South Orange)



⚫ Sunday, Oct. 20

⚫ Sunday, Nov. 24

The College of New Jersey (Ewing)



⚫ Sunday, Oct. 27; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

⚫ Saturday, Nov. 23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

William Paterson University (Wayne)



⚫ Saturday, Oct. 26; 10 a.m.

⚫ Saturday, Nov. 23; 10 a.m.

