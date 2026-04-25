It was my impression that a bouquet of flowers, a card, and breakfast in bed would now be the norm to celebrate dear mom as the economy has taken a hit.

That is not the case, according to a new report by Gourmet Gift Baskets.

Mother’s Day spending skyrockets in the U.S.

In 2013, Americans spent over $20 billion on Mother’s Day. In 2025, it was projected that spending would climb to a whopping $34.1 billion — a 65% increase.

According to the report, 77–84% of adults celebrate Mother’s Day, with adults ages 35–44 and online shopping driving the most significant spending.

This makes Mother’s Day one of the most widely observed and highest-spending holidays of the year.

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Last-minute shopping still dominates

People still tend to wait until the last minute.

In 2025, 87% of shoppers waited until the week before Mother’s Day to make their purchases.

Back in 2013, the average person spent $168 on gifts. In 2025, that number jumped to $259.04 per person.

Where shoppers are buying Mother’s Day gifts

Shopping habits continue to shift, with online leading the way:

36% shop online (most popular option)

32% shop at department stores

29% shop at specialty stores

25% shop at local businesses

Bohdan Bevz | Getty Images Bohdan Bevz | Getty Images loading...

Big spending, but mom is worth it

I was surprised by the staggering amount spent on Mother’s Day — not because moms don’t deserve it, but because $34.1 billion is an eye-opening number, along with the $259 average per person.

Looking back, when my mom was alive, I made sure she had a special day. She would come on my show, we’d share a laugh, and then we’d head out to dinner at a great restaurant.

Now, moms everywhere are clearly being celebrated in a big way — and honestly, they deserve every bit of it.

If anything, I wouldn’t be surprised to see those numbers climb even higher.

For more on the study please follow this link.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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