(The Center Square) – Soccer fans leaving Lincoln Financial Field this summer after FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia will be able to ride SEPTA for free.

Announced earlier this week, Airbnb has teamed up with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to provide complimentary rides home on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line after all six FIFA World Cup matches in South Philadelphia.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, celebrating the announcement, said that sports are a “big business” in Pennsylvania and a “key part of what makes our Commonwealth a great place to live and visit.”

“My Administration has invested millions of dollars to ensure SEPTA trains remain in good service as we embark on an epic year for sports in Philadelphia—and I’m glad Airbnb is stepping up to provide free rides for fans so they can get home safely and affordably,” Shapiro said.

Airbnb is listed as an official FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Supporter, while Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the non-profit, local organizing committee for the FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia.

Six FIFA World Cup matches are scheduled to take place in Philadelphia this summer. The first will be on June 14 and the final one will be a Round of 16 matchup on July 4.

SEPTA will operate regularly scheduled service along with Sports Express trains every 10 minutes or less. The complimentary rides home from NRG Station outside of the Philadelphia Sports Complex will begin at halftime of those six FIFA World Cup matches and will continue for two hours following the end of the match. Regular fares of $2.90 on the Broad Street Line will apply for all travel to the matches.

“SEPTA is proud to partner with Airbnb and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to provide free, convenient transit for fans leaving FIFA World Cup™ matches in Philadelphia,” said Scott A. Sauer, general manager of SEPTA. “The B Line is the best way to get to and from the Sports Complex, and their generous support will help us deliver a safe, reliable, and efficient trip home for visitors and residents alike.”

Sixteen cities this summer will host World Cup matches. Philadelphia is one of the 11 U.S. cities where matches are scheduled to take place.

Soccer fans attending matches in neighboring New Jersey will have to pay a higher cost if they are taking public transportation. The Athletic reported on April 17 that New Jersey Transit announced that fans will be charged $150 for a return rail trip from New York’s Penn Station to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, while tickets are ordinarily priced at $12.90. However, the New York City/New Jersey joint host committee for those World Cup matches announced that there would be an alternative bus service, which will cost passengers $80 per seat.

On various occasions, private companies have covered public transit costs after games in south Philadelphia. In September 2025, ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles first regular season home game, FanDuel partnered with SEPTA to restore regular service while the transit agency was in the midst of a funding battle with lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly. Fans leaving that game were able to ride SEPTA for free. In previous seasons, Unibet covered the costs to provide free rides on SEPTA leaving south Philadelphia.