🔥A married couple died after a fire tore through their Jamesburg home Sunday

🔥Their daughter survived but lost her parents, home and belongings

🔥A preliminary investigation found no sign of foul play, prosecutors say

JAMESBURG — A Middlesex County woman lost both of her parents and her home after a fire tore through their house Sunday morning.

Firefighters found Sandra Dutcher, 67, inside her home on Front Street. She died en route to a hospital while a second person was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to Old Bridge Medical Center.

Estremera did not disclose the identities of the other victims.

A GoFundMe campaign identified the deceased as a married couple and the injured woman as their daughter Stephanie.

Sandra Dutcher and her husband (Jody Velloso via GoFundMe) Sandra Dutcher (L) and her husband

Daughter faces ‘overwhelming grief’ after losing parents and home

Two firefighters were also injured during the fire. A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is not suspicious and foul play is not suspected, according to Estremera.

GoFundMe campaign creator Jody Velloso says Stephanie faces "overwhelming grief and loss all at once."

"Stephanie lost not only the people she loved most, but also the place she called home and everything inside it. For someone who has been a part of this community her whole life, this kind of heartbreak is impossible to put into words," Velloso said.

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