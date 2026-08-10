When somebody outside New Jersey tells us one of our towns is among the best on the entire Atlantic Coast, well, I’m going to mention it.

And Atlantic Highlands has earned some bragging rights.

The Monmouth County town has been named one of the 10 best small towns to visit on the Atlantic Coast in 2026. This just came out in a report in WorldAtlas.

What makes it worthy? Here’s just some of what WorldAtlas had to say about the waterfront town.

“Mount Mitchill, the scenic overlook above town, is the highest natural point on the Atlantic seaboard south of Maine. From up there you can see Sandy Hook, the bay, and the New York skyline lined up across the water. Down in town, tour the Strauss Mansion, a 21-room Queen Anne that the local historical society runs, and a favorite with ghost hunters.”

This puts Atlantic Highlands in the company of coastal towns from Maine to South Carolina.

Not bad.

And if you’ve ever been there, you probably understand.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

You can hike in nearby Hartshorne Woods, bike the roughly 9-mile Henry Hudson Trail or hop on the Seastreak ferry and head straight to Manhattan. And I can personally tell you The Sandbox at Seastreak Beach is one of the coolest little hidden gems for food and drinks at the Jersey Shore.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

So, Atlantic Highlands, enjoy this moment. You have officially been told by people outside New Jersey that you’re one of the coolest little towns on the Atlantic Coast.

Don’t get too cocky. They’ll be back to calling us the armpit of America shortly.

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