☑️ Beloved Atlantic Highlands chef at Emilio’s Kitchen detained by ICE

☑️ Mayor Lori Hohenleitner and Rep. Frank Pallone are looking for answers

☑️ Vigils and a GoFundMe have united the community, raising over $37,000 in 24 hours

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A Monmouth County community is rallying around a restaurant chef who was taken into custody by ICE.

Mayor Lori Hohenleitner said on her Facebook page Sunday afternoon that Ruperto Marquez, a chef at Emilio's Kitchen, which he co-owns with his brother Emilo, was taken into custody during the weekend of Oct. 17 in front of St. Agnes Catholic Church during a traffic stop.

"He has employment authorization through the proper channels," Hohenleitner wrote on her Facebook page. "We are working with all levels of government to bring him home, but need help with legal representation.

The Democrat said that the situation was not political but a "neighbors and friends situation" and vowed to bring him home.

Sign at a vigil in support of Ruperto Marquez in Atlantic Highlands

Local officials demand answers from ICE

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, sent a letter to ICE's congressional liaison to gather details about Marquez's detention, including the legal basis for his detainment and an update on his well-being, according to Pallone spokeswoman Victoria Bonney.

According to Pallone's letter, he was taken into custody during a traffic stop on his way to work. A court order was granted to prevent ICE from transferring him out of state but he remains detained and will not go before a judge until 2028.

"As a member of Congress representing many vibrant, multicultural communities, I see how my constituents are directly affected by ICE raids throughout Middlesex and Monmouth Counties. Therefore, I ask that you provide an explanation as to the legal basis for his detainment and an update on his well-being," Pallone wrote, adding that he his being held at the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark.

Ruperto Marquez and his family

Vigils planned in Atlantic Highlands and Newark

A GoFundMe campaign created by Hohenleitner to support Marquez's family raised over $37,000 in 24 hours, which will be donated to American Friends Service Committee. She described Ruperto and Emilo as "the lifeblood of our community."

A vigil drew dozens to Veterans Park. Another rally will be held at Delaney Hall, the for-profit ICE detention facility in Newark, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

ICE on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Mike Brant contributed to this report

Ruperto Marquez and his family

