🔥Beloved “Santa Scott” lost his home in a devastating blaze Saturday night

🔥Two dogs and a bird died as flames tore through the house

🔥Community rallies to help rebuild and replace his cherished Santa suits

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa — A fire destroyed the home of a man known as "Santa Scott" on Saturday night.

Falls Township Fire Marshal said the fire was called into the home on Auburn Road in the Fairless Hills section of Falls Township about 9:45 p.m. and was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were not at home but returned as firefighters began battling the fire.

Two dogs and a bird died in the blaze, according the the fire marshal. The fire appears to have started in the attic.

According to a GoFundMe campaign the homeowner is Scott Diethorne who is known for his charitable appearances as "Santa Scott." He has "naughty" and "nice" tattooed on his forearms.

Family and community rally after devastating loss

The former pro wrestler who portrayed good guy "Commissioner Claus" for an independent league told Patch in 2019 he is known for his untraditional poses with exotic pets and dads in headlock. He is often at the Fairless Hills Garden Center.

Diethorne has nine children and 14 grandchildren, according to his Facebook page. As word of the fire spread, there has already been an outpouring of love from the community according to his daughter.

She also listed clothing and other items needed by the family. Among the items lost was his custom made Santa suit and bookings list. Red Cross Philly is also assisting the the family.

"These suits took months to have made and were truly special to him. He’s devastated and in a bit of a panic trying to replace them so he can still bring holiday magic to the children in our community this season," his daughter wrote. "Whether you’re a former Santa willing to part with a suit or a seamstress interested in helping create a new one — he would be endlessly grateful for your kindness and generosity.

She also asked for those who booked an appearance to contact him as the list was lost to the fire.

His brother has created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family recover from the fire.

