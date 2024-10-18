🔷NJ has new law on home invasion, burglary

EDISON — New Jersey has new laws to crack down on criminals who carry out home invasions and residential burglaries.

The measure passed both houses nearly unanimously and establishes two new offenses: second-degree residential burglary and first-degree home invasion burglary.

Conviction of either now carries stiff penalties, including prison time.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the new law on Friday in Edison, just days after a deadly home invasion in which a detective sergeant was shot and killed in her own residence. The law had been months in the making.

“If such a crime is committed by an individual carrying a firearm or a deadly weapon, this law will ensure that they face even strong penalties,” Murphy said, before signing the measure surrounded by its sponsors, law enforcement and local officials.

Cop killed in her home

Both Murphy and Platkin took time to mourn Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, who was shot and killed in her own Bridgeton home on Tuesday night.

The 51-year-old was found by responding officers, who got a 911 call that the front door had been kicked in around 10:30 p.m.

Platkin said the State Police Major Crimes Unit and the neighboring Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office were actively working to bring those responsible for Mosley’s death to justice.

What the new law means

Murphy said the law was immediate but not retroactive.

He also said it gives judges latitude in dealing with juveniles and would have far-reaching impact on discouraging repeat offenders.

Home invasion burglary applies when someone uses a deadly weapon or threatens bodily injury during a break-in. If convicted, an offender faces a prison term of 10 to 20 years, a fine of up to $200,000, or both.

Residential burglary refers to a person who enters a home to commit an offense. Conviction of this second-degree crime is punishable by five to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $150,000, or both.

Both classifications of burglary are subject to the No Early Release Act, which requires the convicted person to serve at least 85% of their term before becoming eligible for parole.

Any person convicted of home invasion burglary or residential burglary may be denied a professional license from the Division of Consumer Affairs within the Department of Law and Public Safety.

Bipartisan support for new law

At Friday’s bill signing ceremony, the governor and Platkin were joined by Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Bucco, Assemblyman Sterley Stanley and Congressman Frank Pallone.

The primary sponsors were state Sens. Bucco, Brian Stack, and Vin Gopal, and Assemblymen Stanley, Robert Karabinchak and Alexander “Avi” Schnall.

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature — with a vote of 36-1 to pass the Senate in June and a unanimous 74-0 vote in the Assembly in September.

“The trauma that you must have gone through — I cannot imagine what it’s like to be in your shoes,” Joshi said, speaking to several home invasion victims who attended the bill signing.

“Today, we are turning a page in New Jersey’s history,” saying that the legislators and governor have worked to deliver some much-needed support when it comes to legal recourse in dealing with these invasive crimes.

Callahan said that there has been a small group of violent, recidivist offenders, which these laws would be important in confronting.



