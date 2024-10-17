Investigation ongoing into shooting of prosecutor’s office sergeant

Investigation ongoing into shooting of prosecutor&#8217;s office sergeant

Sgt. Monica Mosley (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office), End of Watch shield (Bridgeton police)

🚨Sgt. Monica Mosley was found shot to death at her Bridgeton home Tuesday night

🚨State police said "multiple individuals" entered and exited her home

🚨Funeral arrangements have not been announced

BRIDGETON — An investigation continues into the slaying of a veteran Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office sergeant during a home invasion.

Officials said Monica Mosley, 51, was found dead at her home on Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. late Tuesday night after police were notified about multiple people kicking in the front door. Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

State Police, who are jointly investigating the case with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, said that "multiple suspects entered and exited the home."

A person with a gunshot wound was treated at Cooper University Hospital in Camden and detained after being questioned by New Jersey State Police troopers about the shooting.

State Police said no suspects are in custody. A possible motive has not been disclosed.

Funeral arrangements for Mosley have not been announced.

Sgt. Monica Mosley (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office)
Filed Under: Bridgeton, Cumberland County
Categories: New Jersey News

