NJ prosecutor’s office sergeant shot to death in home invasion
🚨 Door of Sgt. Monica Mosley's home was kicked in on Tuesday night
🚨The sergeant was found dead by responding officers
🚨 An individual has been detained
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office sergeant was fatally shot during a home invasion Tuesday night.
Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari said police received a 911 call from a home on Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. about several people kicking in the front door.
Police said they found Monica Mosley, 51, had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A person with a gunshot wound was treated at Cooper University Hospital in Camden and detained after being questioned by New Jersey State Police troopers. The individual's identity was not disclosed and no arrests have been made.
The chief did not disclose if anyone else was in the house at the time.
Gaimari on the Bridgeton police Facebook page called Mosley's death "devastating" and promised that justice would be served.
"Truly devastating"
A joint investigation is underway by the State Police Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bridgeton Police Dept. Criminal Investigation Bureau.
“All of law enforcement feels the loss deeply, but our hearts go out to her family and friends including those that worked with her daily,” said Gaimari. “It’s truly devastating."
Gaimari said that he has known Mosley for her entire career.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or by texting BPD.TIPS to Bridgeton police.
