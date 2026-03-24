☑️Det. Sgt. Monica Mosley was shot during a violent home invasion in Bridgeton

☑️5 suspects were indicted but the gun in the 2024 shooting was never found

☑️Shell casings found in 3 unrelated shootings in Salem City were connected

BRIDGETON — An intruder killed a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, using her own service weapon against her. That gun then went on to be used in a series of further crimes, prosecutors recently revealed.

Det. Sgt Monica Mosley was shot during a home invasion at her home in Bridgeton on Oct. 15, 2024. Mosley heard them kick down her door and grabbed her weapon to go see what was going on, investigators said.

During the confrontation, one of the intruders shot Mosley in the knee, causing her to fall. When she raised her hand to defend herself, she was shot in the wrist. Another suspect then shot her in the back of the head.

Byron Thomas, 35, of Paulsboro; Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland; Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton; and Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, were indicted on first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, third-degree hindering, fourth-degree obstruction and weapons offenses.

Also indicted was a former Camden County police officer. Cyndia Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro, is charged with third-degree hindering an investigation, fourth-degree obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. She helped hide evidence and drove the getaway SUV to a Philadelphia garage, investigators said. She was an officer between 2013 and 2015.

Prosecutors say the slain detective did not know any of the defendants.

Byron Thomas, Nyshawn Mutcherson, Jarred Durrell Brown, Richard B. Hawkins Willis, Cyndia Pimentel Byron Thomas, Nyshawn Mutcherson, Jarred Durrell Brown, Richard B. Hawkins Willis (Cumberland Dept. of Corrections), Cyndia Pimentel (Salem County Jail) loading...

Prosecutors seek delay to begin trial

The gun, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, was only found after shell casings recovered from three shootings in Salem City matched those from Mosley's homicide. The shootings happened on June 8, Sept. 22 and Oct. 14. There is no motive linking the shootings to Mosley, just the ballistics.

The new information was revealed by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, which is seeking an extension of 180 days to begin a trial, according to the documents obtained by NJ.com.

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