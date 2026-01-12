🚨 A Bridgeton man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he first 'met' on Snapchat and Roblox.

📱 Prosecutors say the man contacted the child, arranged in-person meetings, and coerced explicit images and videos.

⚖️ The 35-year-old faces multiple first- and second-degree criminal charges.

TRENTON — A Bridgeton man has been accused of repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl, after meeting the victim on two social media apps popular with kids.

Alex Torres-Lopez has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The 35-year-old Torres-Lopez was accused of making contact last year with the 12-year-old victim on Snapchat and Roblox.

Multiple times in fall 2025, Torres-Lopez met the girl in Trenton where they engaged in sexual intercourse, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said on Monday.

Investigators also found that Torres-Lopez had the victim send him pornographic images and videos of herself.

On Jan. 5, detectives with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit were contacted by Trenton Police about the case.

Torres-Lopez was arrested on Wednesday at his Bridgeton home.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to have Torres-Lopez held, pending trial.

Similar NJ cases last year, including hefty sentence for convict from NY

Last year, a New York man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, for preying on a 13-year-old girl, also met through Snapchat.

Zachary Williams was sentenced in Camden federal court, after previously being convicted of charges stemming from his travel to Atlantic City to have sex with the New Jersey minor, his coercion and enticement of a minor, and his production and possession of child pornography,

The New York City resident also had pending cases in New York and Connecticut, based on photos of other child victims recovered from his cell phone.

In February 2025, an Ohio man was accused of targeting a nine-year-old New Jersey child he connected with on a different popular video game, Fortnite, by sending sexually explicit chats, photos and videos to the victim.

