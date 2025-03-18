Life in prison for NY predator who raped girl, 13, at NJ hotel

⭕ Child sex predator gets prison

⭕ Convict gets life term

⭕ NJ girl among other victims

A New York man will spend the rest of his life in prison, for preying on a 13-year-old girl via social media and raping her in an Atlantic County hotel.

Zachary Williams was sentenced in Camden federal court, after previously being convicted of charges stemming from his travel to have sex with the New Jersey minor, his coercion and enticement of a minor, and his production and possession of child pornography,

The New York City resident also has pending cases in New York and Connecticut, based on photos of other child victims recovered from his cell phone.

In 2020, Williams connected with the teen victim via Snapchat. He lied about his own age, as the then 33-year-old told the girl he was 17, before pressuring her for nude photos of herself.

Read More: Police say predator targets NJ child player of Fortnite video game

Atlantic County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Atlantic County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

After the teen victim sent photos, Williams began to “sextort” her, threatening to send the nude photos to her friends and family, unless she agreed to meet him for sex.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Williams traveled to Atlantic County and, two days later, raped the teen in his hotel room.

After, he continued to send messages, threatening to expose the minor’s nude photos.

The victim went to police and undercover agents took over her existing account.

In March 2021, Williams was arrested after police lured him to the same Atlantic County hotel by posing as the victim.

A criminal complaint quoted the disturbing messages he sent the teen.

"All I want is to continue to be your child molester," he wrote, at one point.

“Zachary Williams is a callous sexual predator whose crimes against children were especially cruel,” U.S. Attorney John Giordano said in a written release on Tuesday.

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom