🐶A pit bull named Trouble was stabbed in the stomach by his owner, police say

🐶The accused owner refuses to surrender the dog while fighting the charges

🐶The MCSPCA hopes a foster home can help the stressed dog

EATONTOWN — A man accused of stabbing his pet dog is refusing to surrender the animal so that it could be adopted from the shelter where it's being held.

Malcom Rogers was charged in January with stabbing his pitbull, Trouble, during a domestic dispute in Eatontown. After lifesaving emergency surgery, the dog was taken to the Monmouth County SPCA to recover. Rogers was charged with third-degree animal cruelty and a related third-degree weapons offense.

Trouble is being held by the MSCPA because of the animal cruelty charges. Rogers has refused to relinquish Trouble because he believes he is innocent and wants his dog back. Until the case is heard by a judge, Trouble remains at the shelter.

"Most people, when they're charged with animal cruelty, will surrender their animals to the shelter," MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. That's not an admission of guilt. "It's just that they know that these court cases can linger on for months and even years, and if they don't surrender the animal to the shelter, then the animal stays in limbo until the court case is adjudicated."

Trouble, a pitbull police say was stabbed by his owned and is being held by the Monmouth County SPCA. Trouble, a pitbull police say was stabbed by his owned and is being held by the Monmouth County SPCA. (Monmouth County SPCA) loading...

Shelter seeks foster home for recovering pit bull

Licitra said that while Trouble is a friendly and social dog, and is getting a lot of love and care from the MCSPCA staff, he is showing signs of stress.

Trouble's ideal foster home would be adult-only with no other pets. The MCSPCA provides everything from treats and beds to behavior support. Anyone interested in fostering Trouble can email fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.

Donations to help with Trouble's care can be made to give.classy.org/TroubleSupport

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