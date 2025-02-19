🔺NJ man accused of child sex assault

A Camden County fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a child years ago has been captured in Mexico and brought back to New Jersey to face criminal charges.

Brian J. Rivers Jr., of Gloucester Township, was charged in 2019 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and 12 other offenses for crimes committed against a local child between 2012 and 2018.

The 42-year-old Rivers fled the country and remained at large for six years.

NJ fugitive caught, brought back

He was taken into custody on Feb. 11 in Puebla, Mexico by the U.S. Marshals Service – Office of International Operations in collaboration with Mexican authorities.

Rivers was sent back to NJ the next day, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

He had been one of the most wanted fugitives sought by the prosecutor’s office.

Brian Rivers

A detention hearing for Rivers was set for Feb. 21 in Camden County court.

“The arrest of Brian Rivers was a victory for all of our state, local, and international partners who dedicated several years to tracking and capturing this fugitive after he fled the United States,” U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey Juan Mattos Jr. said in a written statement.

