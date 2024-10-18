NJ driver charged after Monmouth County hit-and-run killed female jogger

⭕ NJ driver arrested after hit-and-run

⭕ Female pedestrian struck, killed

⭕ Crash happened in early September

A 64-year-old Matawan woman has been charged following a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Aberdeen.

Sonia Gomez was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal crash, in connection with the death of Aberdeen resident Judith Fox-Hernandez.

On Sept. 4, just before 7:30 p.m., Aberdeen police were called to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 2nd Street, for a pedestrian struck.

Responding officers found the 58-year-old Fox-Hernandez in the road.

Aberdeen intersection of hit and run (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media) Aberdeen intersection of hit and run (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media) loading...

The intersection in a residential neighborhood alongside Lake Matawan is a short walk from Matawan Regional High School.

She died of injuries suffered in the crash over three weeks later.

Fox-Hernandez was mourned as a loving spouse, mother and youngest sibling of nine.

She had been out jogging when she was hit, according to a GoFundMe campaign for her family.

Aberdeen resident Judith Fox-Hernandez has died after a hit and run (marineparkfh.com) Aberdeen resident Judith Fox-Hernandez has died after a hit and run (marineparkfh.com) loading...

Members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Aberdeen Police Department found that Fox-Hernandez was struck by a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Gomez.

Gomez did not stop at the time of the crash, nor did she report it to law enforcement.

“With an electric personality, she lit up every room she entered. Judith was the life of the party, bringing joy and excitement to every moment for her loved ones,” Fox-Hernandez's online obituary said, adding that she was an avid animal lover and activist.

