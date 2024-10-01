NJ woman dies weeks after hit and run, police ask for public’s help

⭕ NJ woman dies after hit and run

ABERDEEN — Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help, as the victim of a local hit and run early last month has now died.

Aberdeen Police responded the evening of Sept. 4 to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Second Street, where they found a 58-year-old pedestrian lying in the road.

The intersection in a residential neighborhood alongside Lake Matawan is a short walk from Matawan Regional High School.

Police described the incident as a hit and run in a previous post to the department’s Facebook page.

The woman, identified as Aberdeen resident Judith Fox-Hernandez, was hospitalized at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

On Sunday, she died of injuries suffered in the crash, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Fox-Hernandez was being mourned as a loving spouse, mother and youngest sibling of nine.

“With an electric personality, she lit up every room she entered. Judith was the life of the party, bringing joy and excitement to every moment for her loved ones,” her online obituary said, adding that she was an avid animal lover and activist.

The ongoing investigation involved members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau, and the Aberdeen Police Department.

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Aberdeen Patrolman Evan Gustaferro at 732-566-2054.



Latest deadly hit and run around NJ

The Monmouth County investigation was among a number of recent deadly incidents in which pedestrians or cyclists were left fatally injured, by a driver who allegedly fled the scene.

On Monday, a Camden woman was charged with murder after a hit-and-run last month, accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car.

In July, an Ocean County man was arrested on allegations of killing a pedestrian and driving away. A 48-year-old man was struck and killed by a Ford-150 pickup truck while crossing a street, police said.

A Middlesex County man was sentenced to five years in prison in June — after hitting and killing a woman on a bike in Woodbridge last summer.

And early this year, a 19-year-old South Amboy driver was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run that left a 56-year-old Hudson County woman dead in Brick Township, where police said she was struck along the shoulder of Route 35.

