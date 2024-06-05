NJ mom with bike killed in hit and run — driver gets short prison term
🔺 NJ mom struck while walking bike across street
🔺 Hit and run driver pleaded guilty
🔺 Young man gets prison
A New Jersey family has been mourning a 45-year-old Middlesex County woman, struck and killed in a hit and run last summer — for which the driver has now been sent to prison.
On Aug. 31, Kristen Bruschi, of Fords, was walking her bicycle across a wide intersection when she was struck by a black Ford Mustang that kept going, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Wednesday.
SEE ALSO: Young NJ driver charged after deadly car crash
The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woodbridge Center Drive and Plaza Drive.
Bruschi had just picked up some groceries at the Wegmans store in the adjacent shopping plaza, Patch reported.
Bruschi was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
She was survived by her daughter, her own mother, siblings and other relatives, according to an online obituary.
The following day, 23-year-old Antonio Rivera, of Woodbridge, was brought in for police questioning and then arrested.
Rivera pleaded guilty on March 11 to second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and fourth-degree creating a false report to law enforcement.
He was sentenced on Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court to five years in state prison.
