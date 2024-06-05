NJ mom with bike killed in hit and run — driver gets short prison term

🔺 NJ mom struck while walking bike across street

🔺 Hit and run driver pleaded guilty

🔺 Young man gets prison

A New Jersey family has been mourning a 45-year-old Middlesex County woman, struck and killed in a hit and run last summer — for which the driver has now been sent to prison.

On Aug. 31, Kristen Bruschi, of Fords, was walking her bicycle across a wide intersection when she was struck by a black Ford Mustang that kept going, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Young NJ driver charged after deadly car crash

Woodbridge NJ (Google Maps) Woodbridge NJ (Google Maps) loading...

The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woodbridge Center Drive and Plaza Drive.

Bruschi had just picked up some groceries at the Wegmans store in the adjacent shopping plaza, Patch reported.

Hit and run victim Kristen Bruschi (faillamcknight.com) Hit and run victim Kristen Bruschi (faillamcknight.com) loading...

Bruschi was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

She was survived by her daughter, her own mother, siblings and other relatives, according to an online obituary.

The following day, 23-year-old Antonio Rivera, of Woodbridge, was brought in for police questioning and then arrested.

Woodbridge Intersection of August 2023 deadly hit and run (Google Maps) Woodbridge intersection (Google Maps) loading...

Rivera pleaded guilty on March 11 to second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and fourth-degree creating a false report to law enforcement.

He was sentenced on Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court to five years in state prison.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5