An 18-year-old Ocean County driver accused of being drunk and high at the time of a recent crash has been dealt criminal charges in connection with a passenger’s death.

Kailyn Gorga, of Toms River, was charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto in connection with a car crash this spring, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

On April 14, around 2:50 a.m., Manchester police responded to a one-car crash in the area of Lacey Road in Whiting.

Gorga was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 southbound hen the car struck a center-curbed median and flipped over.

Rear-seat passengers included 18-year-old Catalina Reinoso and 19-year-old John Winkowski, both of Brick, as well as three more passengers, Billhimer said.

Reinoso was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she died of her injuries five days later.

Winkowski was also hospitalized for injuries and eventually released.

The remaining passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Blood was drawn from Gorga after the crash — lab results showed her Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) to be .099 % — above the legal limit of .08.

Gorga’s blood sample also had an active THC (marijuana) level of 4 nanograms (ng) with a Metabolite THC level of 47 ng, according to police.

She has been held at Ocean County Jail, following her arrest on Friday, pending a detention hearing.

