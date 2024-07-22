🔴 Toms River man killed crossing road in broad daylight

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County man is charged with running over a pedestrian and driving away, according to authorities.

Ganzalo Jimenez-Hernandez, 48, of Toms River was crossing the street in Toms River on Monday afternoon when he was struck by a Ford-150 pickup truck, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Police got to the scene on Route 166 near Old Freehold Road around 2:50 p.m. First responders took Jimenez-Hernandez to the hospital where he was declared dead.

However, officials say that the driver responsible wasn't there.

Investigators found that Jimenez-Hernandez had been struck by the black F-150 as it was heading north on Route 166.

The vehicle then fled the scene of the crash, according to prosecutors.

Detectives later found the pickup truck at a nearby apartment complex. Its owner wasn't there.

The owner, John Marrone, 68, of Seaside Park, returned to his truck soon after, prosecutors said. He was then arrested.

Morrone was charged with causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Investigators got a warrant for a blood draw. The results are pending, prosecutors said.

Marrone remains in custody at Ocean County Jail as of Tuesday.

