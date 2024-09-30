🔻 NJ woman struck, killed by speeding car, officials said

CAMDEN — A 30-year-old city woman has been accused of intentionally mowing down a pedestrian with her car, killing the mother of three in a hit-and-run.

Ajee Williams was charged with first-degree murder, after turning herself in on Saturday at Camden County Police Department.

The afternoon of Sept. 25, 41-year-old Carla Mahan, of Camden, was struck and killed by a car at 7th Street and Tulip Street, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

Mahan was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 4 p.m.

A GoFundMe campaign called “Support Carla Mahan's Children After Tragedy” is collecting donations to help cover funeral expenses, as well as the needs of the victim’s three children.

“She was a bright light in our lives, always willing to lend a helping hand. Her loss has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled,” Rosanna Mahan said of her sister, adding, “As a single mother, Carla was the sole provider for her family.”

Anyone with potential information was asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 and Detective Andrew Mogck of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-8588. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

