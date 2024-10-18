NJ detective, shot dead by criminals in her home, was a grandmother and trailblazer

✅ Sgt. Monica Mosley's viewing and funeral at Bridgeton High School

✅ The investigation into the homicide continues

✅ Mosey was mother of three and grandmother of four

BRIDGETON — Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Monica Mosley who was fatally shot at her home Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made and authorities have not said whether they have identified any suspects or know what motivated them.

During a Friday news conference in which Gov. Phil Murphy announced the signing of a law cracking down on residential crimes, the attorney general said investigators are confident that all the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

A viewing for Mosley will be held 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 followed by her funeral at 10 a.m., both at Bridgeton High School, according to her obituary. Burial will be at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County.

First black woman in her position

Mosley, 51, grew up in Bridgeton and worked her way up through the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. At the time of her death, Mosley was a detective sergeant in the Internal Affairs Unit, the first Black woman in Cumberland County to hold such a position.

She had previously worked in the county's Juvenile, Evidence and Special Victims units. her career also included stints in the federal court system and at a law firm.

Sgt. Monica Mosley, End of Watch shield Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office), End of Watch shield (Bridgeton police) loading...

Mosley was a mother of three children, grandmother of four and was married for 18 years. She loved Prince and was a big Philadelphia Eagles fan.

New Jersey State Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the home invasion. Several perpetrators entered and exited the home on Buckshutem Road and shot Mosley, according to investigators.

