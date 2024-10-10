Sure, we had a president named Woodrow Wilson, who everyone associates with New Jersey. He went to school here at what was then the College of New Jersey and would later become Princeton University. He would later be a professor at the school and would go on to become governor of New Jersey.

But Grover Cleveland is the only United States president who was born in New Jersey. Wilson was born in Staunton, Virginia. Cleveland was born in Caldwell, New Jersey. He would also be the only U.S. president buried in New Jersey. His body was laid to rest at Princeton Cemetery, Nassau Presbyterian Church.

But there’s one other distinction Grover Cleveland has, which will no longer be so if Donald Trump is elected president next month. Cleveland is the only U.S. president to serve split terms.

Grover Cleveland AP photo loading...

He served from 1885 to 1889 and again from 1893 to 1897. No other president has served two split terms. To give credit where due, I read about how his 72-year-old grandson George Cleveland isn’t pleased with the possibility of his grandfather losing this distinction on njmonthly.com.

Another similarity between Grover Cleveland and Donald Trump? They both married younger women. Cleveland, at 49, married 21-year-old Frances Folsom, and Trump, at 58, married 34-year-old Melania.

Even if his grandfather loses the distinction of being the only president to serve split terms, George Cleveland is proud of Grover’s New Jersey connections. He said, “When your grandfather has a rest area named after him on the New Jersey Turnpike, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Average property taxes in New Jersey These are the county and municipal average property taxes for 2023. The data comes from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈