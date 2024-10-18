Puppy stolen from NJ woman’s grip during late-night mugging

🐶 A puppy was stolen from her owner while on a walk in Trenton

TRENTON — Things could have turned out a lot worse.

Last week, police detectives arrested a man and recovered a dog that was taken from its owner at gunpoint earlier this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 2., police went to 218 Academy St. around 2:22 a.m., on a report of an armed robbery where a man approached a woman who was walking her dog, Nola.

Trenton Police Department Major Crimes Unit found Nola, a dog stolen while her owner was walking her in Trenton on Oct. 2 (Trenton Police Department)

The man tried to grab Nola’s leash from the woman’s hand, but she resisted. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, grabbed the leash, and fled with the 4-month-old dog.

Thanks to a collaborative investigation by members of the Trenton Police Department Robbery Unit, the TPD Crime Suppression Unit, and the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Unit, the suspect was identified as 39-year-old Brian Howard.

Brian Howard (Trenton Police Department)

Howard was arrested Friday, Oct. 11.

Detectives recovered a firearm believed to be the one used during the robbery. They also found Nola, who was later returned to her owner.

Howard was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, and stalking.

