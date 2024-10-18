FAIRFIELD — An unlicensed dentist who attracted a patient online actually performed the procedure, but then sexually assaulted her afterwards, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police on Monday responded to an office building in Fairfield, where an alleged victim said she had been sexually assaulted by a man later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Colombo.

The Orange resident was allegedly advertising on social media that he could provide dental veneers at a discounted rate. Colombo was marketing himself on Instagram under the handles "newyoudental" and "newyousmiles," which can no longer be found on the platform.

SEE ALSO: Police nab two guys on an alleged theft spree

According to police, Colombo and the victim chatted over social media and agreed to a price, and she made an appointment at his office.

Colombo was arrested on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor's office.

As of now, the only charge against Colombo is for practicing dentistry without a license. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information related to this case, or with similar allegations against the defendant, is being asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott