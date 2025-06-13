🚨Officials said the four escaped from Delaney Hall on Thursday

NEWARK — A $10,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for information leading to the arrest of three detainees from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Delaney Hall facility.

The four made their escape on Thursday but DHS denies reports of "widespread unrest" at the privately operated facility. Immigration attorney Mustafa Cetin told NJ.com that inmates unhappy about how they were being treated and a delay in receiving their meals, led 50 inmates pushed down the wall of a dorm room.

“DHS has become aware of four detainees at the privately held Delaney Hall Detention Facility escaping. Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a BOLO has been disseminated,” a senior DHS official said in a statement.

It is not clear what agencies are assisting in the search. New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive prevents New Jersey law enforcement from working with ICE.

DHS describes the escapees as:

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes is from Honduras who DHS said illegally entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden administration. On May 3, 2025, Wayne Township police arrested Bautista for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez is from Honduras who DHS said illegally entered the U.S. as a minor in 2019. On October 3, 2024, Passaic police arrested Sandoval for unlawful possession of a handgun. He was arrested again on February 15, 2025, by Passaic police for aggravated assault.

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada is from Colombia who DHS said illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 under the Biden administration. On May 15, 2025, Hammonton arrested Castaneda for burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Andres Pineda-Mogollon is from Colombia who DHS said overstayed a tourist visa and entered the U.S. in 2023 under the Biden administration. On April 25, 2025, the NYPD arrested Pineda for petty larceny. On May 21, 2025, Union police arrested Pineda for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE.

