✅ All participants in the senior prank vandalism have been identified by police

✅The incident is being treated as an act of criminal trespassing and vandalism

✅ Parents will be asked to dole out 'appropriate consequences and accountability'

SOUTH RIVER — Police say all participants in a senior prank that forced the cancellation of classes at a Middlesex County high school have been identified.

South River High School Principal Jamie Kinard, in a message to staff obtained by New Jersey 101.5, said approximately 50 students unlawfully got into the building Wednesday night and engaged "in acts of vandalism and mischief throughout the building." Classes resumed at the school on Friday.

Video aired by ABC 7 Eyewitness News showed chairs and desks moved into the hallway wrapped in plastic, and toilet paper strewn about the entire school. Mayor Peter Guindi said nothing was broken or stolen.

Students subject to code of conduct

South River Police Chief Mark E. Tinitigan told New Jersey 101.5 in a statement, the incident is being treated as an act of criminal trespassing and vandalism. The individuals identified through interviews and a review of available evidence will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with South River High School’s code of conduct.

"Law enforcement officials will be working with the students’ families to ensure appropriate consequences and accountability. Criminal trespassing and vandalism are serious offenses that threaten the safety and integrity of not only our schools, but our community as well," Tinitigan said.

Tinitigan referred questions about the cost of the vandalism and cleanup or any possible restitution to the school district.

Superintendent Sylvia Zircher on Friday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment

