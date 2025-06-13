One dead in tragic Long Branch, NJ concert shooting at Pier Village
🚨Attendees to a concert on the boardwalk at Pier Village reported hearing gunshots
🚨Video shows someone being tended to by first responders on the beach
🚨Concert goers ran in fear away from the boardwalk
LONG BRANCH — One person is dead following a shooting at the Jersey Shore Thursday night, according to authorities.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is conducting a homicide investigation near the Chelsea Avenue beach at Pier Village in Long Branch. It did not disclose details about the incident.
The incident was a shooting, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said to New Jersey 101.5.
Witnesses told News 12 a crowd was enjoying a concert around 9 p.m. at the end of the warmest day of the year. The crowd suddenly started running away as what was thought to be gunfire was heard.
Two shots being fired can be heard in a video showing the stage before and after the incident.
CPR on the sand
A video posted to Facebook shows police and first responders on the beach tending to a person lying in the sand.
A portion of the boardwalk in front of the stage on the boardwalk remained closed, according to a look at the Long Branch live cam at NJBeachCams.com.
Pier Village is an area of Long Branch along Ocean Avenue that includes retail stores, restaurants and condo units. There is also a small boardwalk and a public beach.
