🚨Inmates broke down a wall at Delaney Hall in Newark on Thursday

🚨They are unhappy about conditions and the way they are being treated

🚨Sources say four inmates were missing following a search

NEWARK — Four migrants being detained at ICE’s Delaney Hall in Newark are missing after what is being described as a chaotic day at the facility.

Unnamed sources told the New York Post and NBC New York that they could not be accounted for following a search on Thursday night. A rope made from tied together beds was found in a third-floor cell, immigration attorney Mustafa Cetin told NJ.com.

Cetin, who represents a detainee inside the facility, told NJ.com that 50 inmates pushed down the wall of a dorm room late Thursday afternoon. Inmates are upset about the quality of meals which have been served late. Officers used pepper spray try and maintain control over the facility, according to the group NJ Alliance for Immigrant Justice on their X account.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the facility blocking the entrance to prevent additional ICE officers from getting inside.

A demand for answers

In a statement Newark mayor Ras Baraka said he was concerned about what what was going on inside Delaney Hall, including the withholding of food, poor treatment, and a possible "uprising." The Democrat demanded "immediate answers and communication" from GEO Group, the company that owns and operates the facility and the Department of Homeland Security.

“The entire situation lacks sufficient oversight of every basic detail including local zoning laws and fundamental constitutional rights," Baraka wrote.

He said these incidents show why private prisons are a problem and that congressional delegations and city officials need to be allowed access.

ICE on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

