☑️ Approximately 50 students got into South River High School Wednesday night

☑️ Mayor Peter Guindi said it was a senior prank that 'went too far.'

☑️ The closure of the school affected the final exam schedule

SOUTH RIVER — Officials said students vandalized a Middlesex County high school so badly that the school could not open for classes on Thursday.

Initially, South River High School was under a 90-minute delayed opening before classes were canceled for the day due to an investigation. A message from principal Jamie Kinard to staff obtained by New Jersey 101.5 said the school was vandalized Wednesday night.

"The South River School District regretfully confirms that on the evening of Wednesday, June 11 approximately 50 students unlawfully entered the high school under false pretenses and engaged in acts of vandalism and mischief throughout the building," Kinard wrote in the email. "We have been working on a full investigation of the situation."

Mayor Peter Guindi told MyCentralJersey.com that it was a senior prank that "went too far." He told the outlet that desks, chairs, and gym equipment were moved, items were wrapped in plastic, and toilet paper was thrown all around. The extent of the damage forced a cancellation of classes, the mayor told the publication.

ALSO READ: Police activity impacts 2 NJ schools Thursday morning

The incident caused the final exam schedule to be revised, according to the message.

Superintendent Sylvia Zircher on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about whether any students have been charged or face disciplinary action.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 736 students attend South River High School

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical) New Jersey celebrates the 249th anniversary of the United States on Friday, July 4 with fireworks and parades. Parades start as early as June 28.

Many towns will have fireworks displays. Check our list of fireworks displays.

All events are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Click the link included with each event to check on its status.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander