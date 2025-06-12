South River High School closed by vandalism, principal says
☑️ Approximately 50 students got into South River High School Wednesday night
☑️ Mayor Peter Guindi said it was a senior prank that 'went too far.'
☑️ The closure of the school affected the final exam schedule
SOUTH RIVER — Officials said students vandalized a Middlesex County high school so badly that the school could not open for classes on Thursday.
Initially, South River High School was under a 90-minute delayed opening before classes were canceled for the day due to an investigation. A message from principal Jamie Kinard to staff obtained by New Jersey 101.5 said the school was vandalized Wednesday night.
"The South River School District regretfully confirms that on the evening of Wednesday, June 11 approximately 50 students unlawfully entered the high school under false pretenses and engaged in acts of vandalism and mischief throughout the building," Kinard wrote in the email. "We have been working on a full investigation of the situation."
Mayor Peter Guindi told MyCentralJersey.com that it was a senior prank that "went too far." He told the outlet that desks, chairs, and gym equipment were moved, items were wrapped in plastic, and toilet paper was thrown all around. The extent of the damage forced a cancellation of classes, the mayor told the publication.
The incident caused the final exam schedule to be revised, according to the message.
Superintendent Sylvia Zircher on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about whether any students have been charged or face disciplinary action.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 736 students attend South River High School
