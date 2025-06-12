Police activity impacts 2 New Jersey schools Thursday morning

Gregory School in Trenton (Trenton Public Schools)

Two New Jersey schools were on a delayed opening or closed Thursday morning due to police activity.

Students and staff of the Monument Intermediate School on Calhoun Street in Trenton were initially told not to go to the school due to police activity, according to a Facebook post by Trenton Public Schools.  Mayor Reed Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5  the scene was cleared by 8:30 a.m. after U.S. Marshals took a suspect into custody.

Classes at the school will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority," the district said in a statement.

South River High School is closed

South River High School in South River was closed on Thursday after an initial 90 minute delayed opening due to an "active police investigation."

South River police did not disclose details about the investigation except to say there was no threat to students or public safety.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

