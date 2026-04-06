🔴 Missing Trenton man found dead two weeks later.

🔴 His body was discovered in a home near where he was last seen.

🔴 It's the second confirmed homicide in Trenton this year.

TRENTON — A local man's body has been found two weeks after he was last seen, and officials say his death was no accident.

Anthony D. White, 35, of Trenton, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, near the 100 block of Culyer Ave., police said. Prosecutors said he lived at a home along the same street. The next day, White's family reported him missing.

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On April 1, police found White's body inside a home at 409 Walnut Ave., just around the block from where he was last seen. The street is littered with abandoned homes, though it's unclear if the property where he was found was abandoned.

Medical examiner rules death a homicide

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the death was a homicide. No arrests have been made. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office was unable to provide more details about how White was killed because the investigation was ongoing, said Brian Shevlin, deputy first assistant prosecutor.

Row homes on Walnut Avenue in Trenton as they appeared in Nov. 2022. (Google Maps) Row homes on Walnut Avenue in Trenton as they appeared in Nov. 2022. (Google Maps) loading...

Second Trenton homicide in 2026

This is the second confirmed homicide in Trenton this year.

In late March, Mercer County prosecutors charged Darnell Housley, 40, with murder. He's accused of killing fellow city resident 20-year-old Wilber Quib-Cuc on March 27.

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These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman