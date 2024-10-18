HOLMDEL — Quick notification of police by folks at an electronics store is what it took to finally nab two men who had allegedly been stealing from retail stores across the Garden State.

The individuals — who are in the country illegally, according to federal officials — were also wanted for criminal activity in New York.

According to Holmdel police, officers responded to Best Buy along Route 35 for a report of two individuals who were attempting to bypass anti-theft devices on laptops and cell phones and fled the store when alarms were triggered.

Patrol units were able to spot the suspects fleeing in a vehicle, and they initiated a traffic stop, according to police.

An investigation uncovered multiple stolen items from various stores in Holmdel and other New Jersey towns, according to police.

The suspects — 36-year-old Jesus Sandovalhuaman and 41-year-old Willie Cedenoalcivar — were arrested and charged with shoplifting and receiving stolen property.

The men were the subject of a warrant from New York for similar offenses, according to police.

During processing, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contacted police and confirmed that both individuals had retainers based out of California, police said.

