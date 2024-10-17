EVESHAM — A 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the area of Route 73 and Holtec Drive, according to township police.

Authorities were called to the scene at around 12:30 p.m.

The boy, from Lindenwold, had been hit by a vehicle traveling south on the highway, according to police.

First responders initiated life-saving efforts on the child, who was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the boy was in critical condition, according to police. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out for an update on the toddler's condition.

SEE ALSO: Fire tears through multiple homes in Essex County

The driver, an 81-year-old man from Cherry Hill, stayed on the scene. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges or summonses had been issued. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

New Jersey 101.5 is trying to learn whether the toddler was being supervised at the time, and/or how he ended up being struck by the vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the collision is being asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-4699. Emails can be sent to KennedyS@eveshampd.org.

