🚨 A northbound Honda Civic crossed the yellow line in front of a southbound truck

🚨 The 3 people inside the sedan were hospitalized

🚨 Route 31 was closed in both directions for several hours

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a car and a tractor-trailer early Tuesday afternoon.

Township police said a Honda Civic near Titus Mill Road crossed into the northbound lane and into the path of the truck just after noon. All three occupants of the Honda were hospitalized. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Video from the crash shows heavy front end damage to the Honda. The sedan's airbags were deployed.

The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

Second fatal crash on Route 31 in May

The crash closed the highway in both directions for several hours.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash to call them at 609-737-3100.

It was the ninth fatal crash in Mercer County this year and the second on Route 31 in Hopewell this month, according to State police records.

