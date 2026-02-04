💻 Capital Health sensitive personal data was exposed in a 2023 cyberattack, claimed by LockBit hacking group.

💰 Eligible New Jerseyans can claim about $100 — or up to $5,000 with documented losses.

⏰ Claim forms must be postmarked by April 6 to qualify for payment and free credit monitoring.

New Jerseyans whose private information was exposed in a massive data breach over two years ago have a chance to claim between $100 and up to $5,000 in a $4.5 million settlement.

Capital Health Systems suffered a two-week computer systems outage from Nov. 11 to 26, 2023.

About four months later, the company confirmed that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

On Jan. 7, 2024, LockBit, a “notorious cybercrime group,” claimed responsibility, saying it stole over ten million files, according to a settlement agreement first filed in August.

Hackers threatened to release Social Security numbers and more

LockBit threatened to publicly release the data — including names, addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers and other information — within two days unless Capital Health paid a ransom.

Such private information was not just breached for patients, but also former patients and Capital Health employees.

The settlement notice does not disclose whether any ransom was paid.

Capital Health operates two hospitals in Mercer County: Capital Health Medical Center Hopewell in Pennington and Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

There is also an outpatient site in Hamilton Township and a number of doctors’ offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton

How to claim up to $5,000 from the Capital Health settlement

Anyone eligible for the settlement can file a claim form, postmarked by April 6, to receive one of two types of cash payments.

Cash payment "A" for up to $5,000 is for those with documented losses, showing that money was spent or losses were suffered related to the data incident.

Proof might include receipts showing fees spent to try and curb identity theft or fraud. Participants can also include account statements with unauthorized charges circled, bank fees and fees for credit reports, credit monitoring, or other identity theft insurance products.

Without such receipts, documentation, participants can submit a claim form to receive a flat cash payment of roughly $100.

That amount “may be subject to an adjustment based upon the total value of all valid claims and other approved settlement fund deductions.”

Free credit monitoring also available to affected NJ residents

In addition to either payment, those impacted can also opt to receive three years of free credit monitoring, valued at $90 per year.

The claim form can be found online and printed out for mailing, here.

Anyone still not sure whether they are eligible for the settlement can check the specific website at CapitalHealthDataBreachSettlement.com — or call the settlement administrator’s toll-free number at 1-888-873-4996.

Other options under data breach settlement

Capital Health patients or employees can also opt-out of the settlement, to maintain a right to file their own lawsuit.

To do that, eligible individuals can mail a request that includes:

- Your full name, mailing address, phone number and email address (if any)

- Your original, handwritten personal signature

- A statement that you want to be excluded from the Settlement Class, such as ���I request to be excluded from the proposed Settlement Class in as Bruce Graycar, et al. v. Capital Health Systems, Inc., Civil Action No. 3:23-CV-1418-L23234-MAS-JTQ.”

The exclusion request must be postmarked by March 9 to the following address:

Capital Health Data Breach Litigation

Settlement Administrator

PO Box 4008

Portland, OR 97208-4008

There also is an option to object to the settlement but remain a part of it — those details can be found online.

Finally, doing nothing — sending no claim form or letter of exclusion or objection — amounts to giving up your legal rights.

