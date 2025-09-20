Fire torches block, killing NJ high school student hours before homecoming parade
🔥 Massive Trenton fire destroys 7 homes, displaces 22 residents
💔 High school junior in Junior ROTC dies hours before homecoming parade
🔥 Firefighter among 4 injured during the fire
TRENTON — A high school junior is dead and at least 22 people are displaced after a multi-home fire late Friday night.
The fire in the 1200 block of Olden Avenue burned seven homes and injured four people including a firefighter from Hopewell, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora. He called it a "hearbreaking day for the community"
The teen was a student at Trenton Central High School and a member of the Junior ROTC program.
"He was actually going to take part in the homecoming parade today," Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5. "His uniform was hanging up in his room." He did not disclose the student's name.
ALSO READ: Held hostage 584 days, Israeli solider from NJ rejoins IDF
Neighbors and Red Cross rush to help
Video posted by 6 ABC Action News shows neighbors banging on doors trying to get their residents to flee. Gusciora said the fire moved quickly and destroyed nearly everything inside the homes.
Red Cross New Jersey assisted residents with temporary housing, food, clothing & other immediate needs. They remained at the fire scene on Saturday.
"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the brave firefighters and first responders who acted swiftly under extremely dangerous conditions to contain this fire and prevent further loss of life. I also want to thank the neighboring departments who answered the call without hesitation," Gusciora said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt