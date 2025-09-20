🔥 Massive Trenton fire destroys 7 homes, displaces 22 residents

💔 High school junior in Junior ROTC dies hours before homecoming parade

🔥 Firefighter among 4 injured during the fire

TRENTON — A high school junior is dead and at least 22 people are displaced after a multi-home fire late Friday night.

The fire in the 1200 block of Olden Avenue burned seven homes and injured four people including a firefighter from Hopewell, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora. He called it a "hearbreaking day for the community"

The teen was a student at Trenton Central High School and a member of the Junior ROTC program.

"He was actually going to take part in the homecoming parade today," Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5. "His uniform was hanging up in his room." He did not disclose the student's name.

Neighbors and Red Cross rush to help

Video posted by 6 ABC Action News shows neighbors banging on doors trying to get their residents to flee. Gusciora said the fire moved quickly and destroyed nearly everything inside the homes.

Red Cross New Jersey assisted residents with temporary housing, food, clothing & other immediate needs. They remained at the fire scene on Saturday.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the brave firefighters and first responders who acted swiftly under extremely dangerous conditions to contain this fire and prevent further loss of life. I also want to thank the neighboring departments who answered the call without hesitation," Gusciora said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Firefighters at a fire on Olden Avenue in Trenton 9/20/25 Firefighters at a fire on Olden Avenue in Trenton 9/20/25 loading...

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander