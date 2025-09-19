👏 Edan Alexander, held hostage by Hamas for 584 days, will return to the IDF

👏The Tenafly resident made the announcement at a Friends of the IDF Gala in NYC

👏 He received a standing ovation after his announcement

TENAFLY — Even after spending 584 days in captivity, New Jersey's Edan Alexander will return to duty with the Israel Defense Forces in October.

Captured during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack

The 21-year-old first reported for duty with the Golani Brigade in 2023 and was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 during their surprise attack on Israel that left 1,200 dead. After very little was heard from or about Alexander he was released on May 12.

Standing ovation at New York gala

In his first public comment about his captivity Alexander announced his return to service at the Friends of the IDF Gala in New York on Wednesday. He received a standing ovation as he took the stage.

"After I was taken, I fought every single day to survive in captivity, in the tunnels, in the darkness. I was held for 584 days.Those were the hardest days of my life. Days of struggle, pain, and separation from my family. But tonight I'm standing here free," Alexander said, adding that serving with the IDF is one of the greatest honors of his life.

Thanks to Trump and vow to return to service

The Tenafly High School graduate thanked President Donald Trump and members of his administration for securing his release and for never giving up on him.

“Next month, God willing, I will return to Israel. I will once again put on the IDF uniform, and I will proudly serve alongside my brothers,” Alexander said to loud applause. “My story does not end with survival – it continues with service."

Alexander was presented with an IDF mezuzah by FIDF board member Fred Distenfeld which he said was made from the remains of an Iron Dome interception.

